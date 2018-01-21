Eagles' Dannell Ellerbe: Inactive for NFC championship game
Ellerbe (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Vikings, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ellerbe was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, but was not deemed healthy enough to suit up in Sunday's contest. As a result, expect Najee Goode to see an increased role in Philadelphia's defensive scheme.
