Ellerbe (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Vikings, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ellerbe was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, but was not deemed healthy enough to suit up in Sunday's contest. As a result, expect Najee Goode to see an increased role in Philadelphia's defensive scheme.

