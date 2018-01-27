Eagles' Dannell Ellerbe: No limitations Friday
Ellerbe (hamstring) was a full participant at the Eagles' practice Friday.
Ellerbe started the week as a limited participant but has put together two straight sessions with no limitations on Thursday and Friday. The 32-year-old appears on track to be ready for Super Bowl LII, barring a setback.
