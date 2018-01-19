Eagles' Dannell Ellerbe: Questionable for NFC championship game
Ellerbe (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Vikings.
Ellerbe has been nursing a hamstring injury for about a month but it hasn't forced him to miss any games. After practicing on a limited basis both Thursday and Friday, he seems likely to suit up again Sunday.
More News
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....