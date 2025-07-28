Gray did not practice Monday due to a finger injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gray likely picked up the injury after colliding with Andrew Mukuba during team drills Saturday. The injury comes at an inopportune time for Gray, who is battling for a depth spot on the Eagles' 53-man roster after spending the entire 2024 campaign on the practice squad. The 2022 third-round pick will focus on getting healthy ahead of the Eagles' preseason opener against the Bengals on Aug. 7.