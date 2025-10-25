The Eagles activated Cooper (shoulder) off injured reserve Saturday, and he remains questionable for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Giants.

Cooper hurt his shoulder in Week 3 against the Rams and subsequently landed on IR. He was designated to return Thursday and logged a pair of full practices to end the week, though he's still questionable to play Sunday. Prior to getting hurt, Cooper had a minor role on offense, logging 20 offensive snaps over three games without seeing a target. However, if he's able to suit up Sunday, Cooper could be a bit more involved since top wideout A.J. Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out.