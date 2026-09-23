Cooper caught two of three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Titans on Sunday.

With Dallas Goedert (knee) going down early in the game, Cooper played 31 offensive snaps as the No. 4 receiver after logging just eight in Week 1 against the Commanders. Cooper responded to the increased playing time by breaking free in the back of the end zone with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter to catch the game-winning three-yard touchdown from Jalen Hurts. Cooper doesn't carry much value in redraft fantasy leagues and would need an injury or two ahead of him at the position.