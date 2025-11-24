Cooper caught both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.

The Tarleton State product played 12 offensive snaps and operated as the Eagles' No. 4 wideout in the Week 12 loss. He finished with the sixth-most receiving yards on the team, ahead of Jahan Dotson (who went without a catch on one target). Cooper has appeared in just seven games this season, contributing on both offense (72 snaps) and special teams (37 snaps). He's expected to play a similar role in the Week 13 matchup against the Bears.