Eagles' Darius Cooper: First receptions of 2025 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper caught both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.
The Tarleton State product played 12 offensive snaps and operated as the Eagles' No. 4 wideout in the Week 12 loss. He finished with the sixth-most receiving yards on the team, ahead of Jahan Dotson (who went without a catch on one target). Cooper has appeared in just seven games this season, contributing on both offense (72 snaps) and special teams (37 snaps). He's expected to play a similar role in the Week 13 matchup against the Bears.
