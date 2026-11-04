Cooper caught two of six targets for 19 yards Sunday in a Week 8 loss to Washington.

Both of Cooper's catches came in the first half -- he didn't haul in any of his three targets in the second half. The second-year wideout led Eagles wideouts with 66 offensive snaps and finished second with the six targets, but it didn't amount to much production, as he couldn't form much of a connection with QB Tanner McKee. Despite an elevated role due to injuries to DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) the past two weeks, Cooper has just three catches for 36 yards in that span, making him an unappealing fantasy option.