Cooper caught three of seven targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Rams.

With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (knee) out versus Los Angeles, Cooper actually led the Eagles in targets and receiving yards while securing both of Jalen Hurts' touchdowns. Each score was of the red-zone variety. Despite carrying a 20-10 lead into halftime, Philly was unable to do anything on the scoreboard after the break. Cooper is unlikely to have much fantasy appeal moving forward if Smith is able to return next Sunday against Jacksonville.