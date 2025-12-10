Cooper recorded a 19-yard reception on his lone target in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Cooper finished fourth among Philadelphia wideouts in snaps, taking the field for 21 of the Eagles' 71 offensive plays (30 percent). He came through with his longest play of the season in the fourth quarter, when he took a pass from Jalen Hurts for a 19-yard catch and run. So long as top wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith stay healthy, the undrafted rookie out of Tarleton State is unlikely to see his role on offense expand.