Cooper appeared in 13 regular-season games in his rookie season, finishing with nine catches for 92 yards.

All nine of Cooper's catches came in the final seven weeks of the season, with a season-high three coming in Week 18 with the Eagles resting their starters. Credit for Cooper for earning a spot on the active roster from Week 1 as an undrafted free agent and for improving throughout the year, but it will take a shakeup to the Eagles' receiver room this offseason for him to have a shot at a fantasy-relevant role.