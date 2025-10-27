Cooper served as the Eagles' third wide receiver for Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants but did not receive a single target.

Cooper's return from a shoulder injury was well-timed, as it gave the Eagles added wideout depth in the absence of A.J. Brown (hamstring). While Cooper did see the field for 25 offensive snaps, Jalen Hurts didn't look his way with any of his 20 pass attempts. Even if Brown remains out following the team's Week 9 bye, Cooper's fantasy value will likely remain limited.