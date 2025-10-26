Cooper (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Cooper was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the undrafted rookie has been officially cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a shoulder injury he sustained against the Rams in Week 3. Cooper saw the field on both special teams and in a rotational role on offense prior to his injury, but he could see more snaps at wide receiver in Week 8 due to the absence of A.J. Brown (hamstring).