Eagles' Darius Cooper: Officially cleared to play Wek 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Cooper was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the undrafted rookie has been officially cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a shoulder injury he sustained against the Rams in Week 3. Cooper saw the field on both special teams and in a rotational role on offense prior to his injury, but he could see more snaps at wide receiver in Week 8 due to the absence of A.J. Brown (hamstring).
