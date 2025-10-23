The Eagles announced Thursday that Cooper (shoulder) has been designated for return from IR.

Cooper will now begin a 21-day window wherein he can practice without counting against the 53-man roster limit. Philadelphia can activate him to the active roster at any time in that span, making his earliest possible return date Sunday versus the Giants. Once fully healthy, Cooper will resume handling a depth role in the Eagles' wide receiver corps. He suited up for the team's first three regular-season games, during which time he wasn't targeted.