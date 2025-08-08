Cooper caught six of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 34-27 preseason win over Cincinnati.

He got his first target on Philadelphia's second drive and his final look at the 10-minute mark of the third quarter, getting extensive playing time with second-string quarterback Tanner McKee on a night when the Eagles rested most of their starters. Cooper is an undrafted rookie out of FCS Tarleton State, where he had 1,450 receiving yards and 14 TDs last season. He then ran a 4.49 40 at his pro day, which is a solid time relative to his dense build (listed at 5-foot-11, 213 pounds). Cooper is now making his case for a depth job in Philadelphia, where No. 3 receiver Jahan Dotson appears vulnerable to a challenge.