Cooper (shoulder) returned during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Packers, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cooper briefly left Monday's game after sustaining a shoulder injury in the first quarter, but he was back on the field in the second frame for the Eagles' third offensive possession of the contest. The undrafted free agent has not recorded a catch or target across four-regular season games entering Week 10.

