Eagles' Darius Cooper: Ties season high with two catches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper caught both of his targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders.
Both of Cooper's receptions came in garbage time with the Eagles leading 31-0 in the fourth quarter. The rookie wideout is now up to five catches on the season, all of which have come in the last four weeks.
