Cooper has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Rams due to a shoulder injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Cooper suffered the injury during a kick return, which has been deemed severe enough for him to miss the rest of Sunday's contest. John Metchie will be the Eagles' fourth wide receiver behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson the rest of the way due to Cooper's injury.