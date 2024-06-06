Slay (back) was spotted practicing at Thursday's minicamp session, Cayden Steele of NJ.com reports.

The 33-year-old cornerback was carted off the field with a back injury during the Eagles' wild-card loss to the Buccaneers, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. Slay, a six-time Pro-Bowler, defended 14 passes, including two interceptions, in just 12 games last season. Now that Slay has returned to form, he's expected to serve as the Eagles' top corner once again in 2024.