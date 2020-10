Slay cleared the concussion protocol Friday and is on track to suit up against the Ravens on Sunday, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Slay looks on track to retake the field after missing just one game, though Smith notes that he'll need to remain symptom-free as Sunday's game approaches in order to remain out of the concussion protocol. The starting cornerback's presence would provide a notable boost for Philadelphia's secondary against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.