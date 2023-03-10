Darius Slay's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has been granted permission by the Eagles to seek a trade for the five-time Pro-Bowler, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Slay is currently heading into the final year of his three-year, $50 million contract, and the hope for Philadelphia is for him to remain with the team for at least one more campaign. The 32-year-old cornerback was certainly one of the top players at his position during last season's Super Bowl run with the Eagles, as he played in all 20 games and registered 67 tackles, 15 passes defensed and three interceptions in that span. Slay is in line to make a base salary of $17 million in 2023 with a cap hit of over $26 million, per Tim McManus of ESPN. Both parties have mutual interests when it comes to the veteran remaining with the team, but it's ultimately going to come down to whether or not they can agree on an extension.