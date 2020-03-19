Eagles' Darius Slay: Dealt to Philadelphia
The Eagles acquired Slay from the Lions on Thursday in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Slay will sign a three-year, $50 million contract extension with Philadelphia that contains $30 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Detroit's signing of Desmond Trufant a day earlier likely expedited the trade of Slay, who was a prime candidate to get moved during the offseason. He'll immediately step in as the Eagles' No. 1 cornerback after earning Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three seasons. Slay tied for the NFL lead with eight interceptions in 2017 and has a league-best 82 pass breakups over the past five seasons. His contract extension will deservedly make him one of the NFL's highest-paid defensive backs.
