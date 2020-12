Slay (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Slay limped off the field in the second half of Sunday's game, and he'll now need to garner full medical clearance before returning to action in the future. He's the third starter to be forced out from Philadelphia's secondary today, joining Avonte Maddox (knee) and Rodney McLeod (knee).