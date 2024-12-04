Slay (concussion) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Slay was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 12 against the Rams, and he wasn't cleared in time for this past Sunday's game against the Ravens. Slay would need to clear the league's five step concussion protocols in order to play against the Panthers on Sunday, and a full practice session over the next two days would be a step in the right direction for the veteran corner.