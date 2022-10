Slay (undisclosed) entered the Eagles' medical tent before heading to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Slay exited with an unspecified injury during the first quarter, leaving him questionable to return for the remainder of Sunday's contest. With nickel corner Avonte Maddox (ankle) inactive, backups Josiah Scott and Zech McPhearson figure to see increased usage for the time being.