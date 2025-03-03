The Eagles announced Monday that they plan to release Slay, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Philadelphia has yet to officially release the one-time All-Pro cornerback, but the move is expected to take place after June 1, as it saves the Eagles roughly $4.3 million in cap space, per McManus. The 34-year-old was likely a cap casualty, as the team needs space to retain several key free agents from its 2025 Super Bowl win, including Zack Baun, Mekhi Becton, Milton Williams and Josh Sweat. Slay remained relatively productive during his final two years in Philadelphia, recording 106 total tackles and 28 passes defended, including two interceptions, over 26 regular-season appearances. Once his release becomes official, he's likely to sign with a team in need of veteran leadership and secondary help.