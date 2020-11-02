site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Darius Slay: Hurts ankle against Dallas
Nov 1, 2020
Slay (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Slay had been spending most of his time shadowing receiver Michael Gallup against the Ben DiNucci-led Cowboys. Nickell Robey-Coleman will likely take over opposite Avonte Maddox in the injury-riddled Eagles secondary.
