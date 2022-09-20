Slay finished with two interceptions, three additional passes defended and one tackle in Monday's 24-7 win over the Vikings.

Slay has been named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week three times since entering the NFL in 2013, but considering he was tasked with slowing down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, Monday's performance may have been the finest of the 31-year-old cornerback's 10-year career. After running wild against the Packers in Week 1 with nine receptions for 184 yards on two scores, Jefferson was limited to just six receptions on 12 targets for 48 yards Week 2, with Slay's sticky coverage having a lot to do with it. According to Zach Berman of The Athletic, Slay's five pass breakups were his most in any game during his career.