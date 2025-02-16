Slay finished the 2024 regular season with 49 tackles (39 solo), 13 pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 games. He added 14 tackles (12 solo) and five pass defenses (including one interception) across four playoff games.

Slay started at outside corner in every single game he played in 2024 opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Slay wasn't able to record an interception during the regular season, but he did pick off Jordan Love in the Eagles' 22-10 win over the Packers in the wild-card round. Slay will enter the final year of his two-year, $42 million contract, and it's unclear whether he'll look to sign an extension or hang up his cleats following the 2025 campaign.