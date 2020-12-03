Slay (calf) was limited during Thursday's practice session.
Slay struggled mightily in attempting to contain DK Metcalf on Monday night, as the second-year receiver racked up 10 catches for a career-high 177 yards. It's been a turbulent debut campaign for Slay in Philadelphia, as the 72.5 percent completion rate he is allowing in coverage is a drastic step back from the 51.3 percent completion rate he held opponents to between 2018 and 2019. It will be another challenging assignment for Slay in Week 13 if he is able to recover from his calf issue in time, as Davante Adams and the Packers await on the docket.