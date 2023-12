Slay (knee) did not participate in practice Thursday.

The cornerback missed the Eagles' Week 6 loss to the Jets with a knee injury but has otherwise played in every game. Slay has 57 tackles, 15 passes defensed and two interceptions in 2023. If the five-time Pro Bowler is unable to suit up Monday night against the Seahawks, Bradley Roby should see more snaps in his absence.