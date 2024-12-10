Slay recorded six tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's 22-16 win versus the Panthers.
Despite having missed two games due to injury this season, Slay now has 10 pass breakups on the year through Week 14. He'll be looking to add to that total in Week 15, though he might not have quite as many opportunities to do so versus the run-heavy Steelers.
