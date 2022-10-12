Slay recorded nine tackles during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
Slay left the team's Week 4 win over the Jaguars early due to a forearm injury, but he was a full participant during practice ahead of Week 5 and finished the contest with a season-high nine tackles. Across five appearances, the veteran defensive back has recorded 17 tackles, five pass defenses and two interceptions. However, the majority of his production has come in just two appearances, making him a high-risk, high-reward IDP option moving forward.