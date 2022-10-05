site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Darius Slay: No injury designation
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 5, 2022
at
5:33 pm ET
•
1 min read
Slay (forearm) logged a full practice Wednesday.
Slay made an early exit in the team's Week 4 win over the Jaguars and was seen wearing a brace on his right forearm after the contest. His ability to log a full practice Wednesday suggests he should be ready to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
