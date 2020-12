Slay (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Slay remains in the league's five-step concussion protocol, but he did manage to practice in a limited capacity Friday. He'll need to attain full medical clearance in order to suit up in Arizona on Sunday. If Slay can't go, Nickell Robey-Coleman will be the likely favorite to replace him in the starting lineup.