Slay (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Slay upgraded to full participation Thursday and Friday after logging a limited practice session Wednesday, suggesting that he's passed through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to suit up Sunday. Expect the 12th-year pro to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell as part of the Eagles' top outside cornerback duo in Week 14.
