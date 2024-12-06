Slay (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Slay upgraded to full participation Thursday and Friday after logging a limited practice session Wednesday, suggesting that he's passed through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to suit up Sunday. Expect the 12th-year pro to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell as part of the Eagles' top outside cornerback duo in Week 14.