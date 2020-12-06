site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Darius Slay: Ready to face Packers
Slay (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
The 29-year-old was added to the injury report this week with the calf issue, but he'll still be able to play Sunday. Slay figures to see plenty of matchups with Davante Adams this week.
