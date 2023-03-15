The Eagles are slated to release Slay at the official start of the new league year Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Slay posted a goodbye to Philadelphia on his personal Twitter account Wednesday, confirming reports of his coming release. Per Schefter, the Eagles attempted to work out a restructured contract with the star cornerback but were unable to come to an agreement by Wednesday's effective deadline. The 32-year-old will immediately become the top cornerback available on the open market, so he should have no shortage of suitors.