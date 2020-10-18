Slay (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is expected to play, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Slay cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Friday, but that wasn't enough for him to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend. The cornerback's limited practice time this week may have contributed to him being listed as questionable, but with no concussion symptoms having resurfaced since he cleared the protocol, Slay shouldn't face any restrictions Sunday. Expect him to shadow Baltimore's top wideout, Marquise Brown, for most of the day.