The Eagles and Slay reached an agreement on a two-year extension Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In the lead up to the new league year, Slay's representatives were granted permission to pursue a trade for the 10-year pro. By Wednesday, there was an expectation that the Eagles would release Slay, but the two sides decided to talk, and now the cornerback is locked up through the 2025 campaign. Through three seasons in Philadelphia, Slay has racked up between 50 and 60 tackles each year while compiling seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 48 games.