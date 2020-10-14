Slay (concussion) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice.
Slay suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Steelers, and as evidenced by this news, he's yet to be cleared out of concussion protocol. It's likely that the veteran will have to log at least limited practice time to have a shot at playing Sunday against the Ravens, so he has two more practices to gain clearance. If Slay is forced to miss game action, it's likely that Cre'von LeBlanc or Nickell Robey-Coleman would assume a starting role at corner back.