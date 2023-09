Slay collected three tackles (one solo), three passes defended and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 25-20 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Slay was able to get his hands on a tipped pass intended for Kendrick Bourne and take it 70 yards to the endzone to make the game 10-0 halfway through the first. It was his first touchdown since the 2021 season. He'll work to keep being a factor in the secondary Thursday when the Eagles host the Vikings.