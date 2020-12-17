Slay (concussion) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
Slay suffered the concussion in last week's game against the Saints, and despite being upgraded from DNP Wednesday to limited Thursday, it appears the veteran still resides in concussion protocol. Slay will likely need to practice again this week, and certainly gain clearance from the league's concussion protocol to suit up in Sunday's game against Arizona. If Slay is forced to miss Week 15, Nickell Robey-Coleman would likely be in line to draw the start at cornerback.