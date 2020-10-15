Slay (concussion) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
After missing practice completely Wednesday, this is a good sign for Slay, as he suffered a concussion in last week's loss to Pittsburgh. Although Slay appears to be trending in the right direction, he'll still have to gain clearance from independent league doctors to join his teammates for Sunday's game against the Ravens. If Slay is forced to sit, it's likely that Cre'von LeBlanc or Nickell Robey-Coleman would assume his starting role at corner back.