Slay (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup with the Jets, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

No surprise here, as Slay was a non-participant at practice all week after presumably picking up a knee injury in Week 5. In his absence, Bradley Roby and Josh Jobe are candidates to fill in at corner opposite James Bradberry. Slay will now set his sights on a potential Week 7 return against the Dolphins.