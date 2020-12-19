Slay (concussion) will not travel with the team to Sunday's game in Arizona.
With Slay ruled out, the Eagles will likely call upon Nickell Robey-Coleman to start at cornerback. The veteran will work to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in time to return Dec. 27 versus the Cowboys.
More News
-
Eagles' Darius Slay: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Eagles' Darius Slay: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Eagles' Darius Slay: Trending in right direction•
-
Eagles' Darius Slay: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Eagles' Darius Slay: Good to go for Week 14•
-
Eagles' Darius Slay: Managing practice reps•