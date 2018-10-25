Eagles' Darren Sproles: Absent from practice

Sproles (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sproles hasn't dressed since the season opener due to the hamstring injury and that seems unlikely to change Week 8 against the Jaguars in London. The Eagles will head into a bye after this weekend's contest, so Sproles is presumably setting his sights on returning to action Nov. 11 against the Cowboys.

More News
Our Latest Stories