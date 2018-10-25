Eagles' Darren Sproles: Absent from practice
Sproles (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sproles hasn't dressed since the season opener due to the hamstring injury and that seems unlikely to change Week 8 against the Jaguars in London. The Eagles will head into a bye after this weekend's contest, so Sproles is presumably setting his sights on returning to action Nov. 11 against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still not practicing•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ruled out for another game•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Likely out again this week•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Another absence from practice•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Still not practicing•
-
Eagles' Darren Sproles: Considered day-to-day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...