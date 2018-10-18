Eagles' Darren Sproles: Another absence from practice

Sproles (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Though coach Doug Pederson labeled Sproles as day-to-day earlier in the week, there's no indication that the running back is closing in on a return to game action after failing to practice Wednesday and Thursday. It's looking likely that Sproles will miss his sixth straight contest Sunday against the Panthers, allowing Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood to handle elevated snap counts as the Eagles' preferred options out of the backfield.

