Eagles' Darren Sproles: Another missed practice on tap
Sproles (hamstring) wasn't present for the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Unless Sproles joins the Eagles later in the session and gets in some work on the field, he'll go down as a non-participant for the second consecutive day of practice. Head coach Doug Pederson expressed some skepticism Wednesday that it would be difficult for Sproles to heal up in time for the Week 3 matchup with the Colts, and the veteran back has done little thus far to allay concerns about his availability. With starter Jay Ajayi (hamstring) also set to miss his second straight practice and looking like a question mark for Sunday's contest, Corey Clement could be in line for a leading role in the Philadelphia backfield this week.
