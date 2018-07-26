Eagles' Darren Sproles: Back in business
Sproles, who suffered a torn ACL and a broken wrist in the Week 3 last season, is looking good early on in training camp, the Eagles' official site reports.
With Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement slated to handle the bulk of the team's early-down work, Sproles is in line to reprise his pass-catching role in the Eagles' backfield. The 35-year-old should thus carve out a degree of PPR-utility, but only in deeper formats, as he's unlikely to earn the sort of volume that he did during his prime years.
